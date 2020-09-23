Sports

Bryant's widow sues LA county sheriff over leaked crash photos

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles county sheriff claiming deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others.
After the crash in January, reports surfaced that graphic photos of the victims were being shared. Vanessa Bryant was devastated by the reports, her lawyer said.
The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, reports The Associated Press.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously told reporters that eight deputies took or shared graphic photos of the scene and he ordered the images to be deleted. The sheriff said the department has a policy against taking and sharing crime scene photos, but it does not apply to accident scenes.
The sheriff’s department did not immediately have a comment on Tuesday.
Bryant previously filed a claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, in Los Angeles county superior court. The suit was filed on Thursday.
California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom, has not yet signed a bill that would make it a misdemeanor for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime. The legislation was prompted by the crash photos.

