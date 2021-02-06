Brymo to release two-part album in September

Nigerian singer, Brymo has confirmed that he is working on his ninth solo album set to debut in September 2021. The singer confirmed the exciting news during a Q & A session for the exclusive screening of Udoka Oyeka’s short film ‘Price of Admission’. The film in which he will be playing a prominent role is his first film debut.

Responding to questions from Saturday Telegraph correspondent, he said: “Yes, there are works in progress. Hopefully the album will have some alternative rock music mixed with pop and then with highlife as half of the album.

That way we can have 18 tracks all together on two separate projects.” Back in January, the singer tweeted about the album revealing that its title represents the number the new project takes as his ninth solo album.

