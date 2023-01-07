Sports

BSA: Man with the heart of gold

In all my years of writing this column, I have tried to write more on issues and not personalities. However, some athletes and administrators perform so badly that their actions will be a subject of discourse. On the contrary, some also do well to merit a mention here.

I recall writing about Victor Oshimhen, Paul Onuachu and recently, sports Minister Sunday Dare. This time, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi is the man on my mind for his wonderful job of keeping kids in school and promoting their talents in a special way.

I was at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena late last month for the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation where the former NFF 1st Vice President gave out a cash gift of N100,000 to 60 kids with over 1000 kids mostly footballers in attendance. The turnout at the event was enough evidence of the immense goodwill of the philanthropist and the testimonies of some of the beneficiaries at the event brought me close to tears.

Over 40 children between 12 and 15 years have in the past eight years remained in school courtesy of Akinwunmi just as the foundation has also supported more than 200 indigent students. Akinwunmi says putting smiles on the faces of the needy makes him happy…this is emotional. I salute the kind gestures of the Lagos FA boss just as I urge other sports administrators to emulate him. Take a bow, BSA!

 


