BSG gets chairman

A section of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Beer Sectoral Group (BSG), has appointed Hugo Dias Rocha as chairman.

He replaced former BSG Chairman, Baker Magunda, who retired from his position as managing director and chief executive officer of Guinness Nigeria Plc on October 31, 2022. Rocha is the managing director and chief executive officer of International Breweries Plc (a part of the AB InBev Group) and president of AB InBev West Africa.

He has been in the AB InBev Group for 27 years, within which period he held different leadership roles across general management, sales, process integration and human resources functions in various countries, including Brazil, Dominican Republic, China, Colombia, Argentina and South Africa.

He obtained his first degree in mechanical engineering from the Federal University of Paraiba, Brazil, and a masters degree in business administration from Sao Paulo Business School, Brazil

 

