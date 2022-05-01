Faith

BSN celebrates Bible day

The Nigerian Christian  community will on Thursday, May 5 observe the National Bible Day, during which the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) revealed it will gift over 34,000 copies of the Bible to students and other individuals.

 

The National Bible Day according to BSN which has been set aside to celebrate the blessing of the Bible to the Christendom and humanity at large, is to enable Nigerians utilise the day to reflect on and imbibe the values prescribed by the Holy Book.

 

Secretary/Chairman Executive Officer (CEO) of BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, viewed that Nigeria’s socio-economic and security challenges will be greatly reduced if the citizenry adopt the biblical principles in all human relations. Sanusi stressed that if the global community could celebrate Workers’ Day, Independence Day, Water Day, Literacy Day, and other days, it will be ideal to also use a day to celebrate the Bible and pray for the wellbeing of the nation.

 

A statement by BSN Manager, Media and PR, Benjamin Mordi, contained that the free Bible distribution across the country “is to reiterate the society’s belief in the Bible as the solutions to man’s problems, vices, and challenges, especially when its values are imbibed by the youths who are the future of the nation.”

 

