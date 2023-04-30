BSN, Christian Community Set To Celebrate National Bible’s Day

The Bible Society of Nigeria and the Christian community are gearing up to celebrate National Bible Day on Friday on May 5. The day, which has been set aside to celebrate the gift of the Bible, is to enable Nigerians reflect on and imbibe the values prescribed by the Holy Book, BSN made known in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph by its Manager, Media and PR, Mr.Benjamin Mordi.

The General Secretary/ CEO of the BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, speaking ahead of the event said that Nigeria’s socio-economic and security challenges will be greatly reduced if people adopt and live by godly values.

Sanusi also stated: “If the global community could celebrate Workers’ Day, Independence Day, Water Day, Literacy Day, and other days, set aside to be remembered, it will be ideal to also use a day to celebrate the Bible, a gift from God to humanity and pray for the well-being of the nation.”

He likewise urged individuals to participate in the National Bible Day celebration on May 5, 2023, through studying, meditating, and reflecting on the Word of God.

The Bible Society of Nigeria in the statement further said that the National Bible Day is celebrated annually across Nigeria by churches, schools, and other Christian organisations, providing “an opportunity to highlight the importance of the Bible and encourage its study and application in our daily life.”

The statement added that “The Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian languages, publishes, and distributes the Scriptures, as well as raises funds for the Bible work and execution of programmes that help people to engage with the Word of God to transform their lives.

So far, we have the full Bible in 27 Nigerian Languages with ongoing Bible translation/revision projects in 10 Nigerian languages at their respective stages of completion. It costs the organisation a minimum of N120 million to complete a Bible translation project if achieved in eight years.”