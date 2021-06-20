BSN dedicates Nigerian sign language Bible stories

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) yesterday dedicated 35 Chronological Bible stories (CBS) in Nigerian Sign Language for the deaf. BSN’s Manager, Media and Public Relations, Benjamin Mordi, who disclosed this said, the event took place at the BSN’s deaf translation centre, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to Mordi, the Sign Language Bible is in video format and it is available in a memory stick. “It is designed to meet the scriptural needs of those with hearing challenges.

The Bible stories, though expensive, are distributed free of charge to the deaf community.

“The first 77 Chronological Bible stories for the deaf were dedicated in 2014. 33 more stories were added in 2017 bringing the total number of CBS to 110.

The dedication of additional 35 stories will bring the total chronological Bible stories in the Nigerian Sign Language to 145 and the translation work continues.”

He said that the Bible Society of Nigeria is committed to breaking any known barriers that make the word of God inaccessible to people. The sighted, the blind and the deaf now have unhindered access to the word of God in Nigeria

