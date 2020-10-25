Faith

BSN gets nod to create two new area offices

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The board of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has approved the setting of two new Area offices namely Ijesa Area, Osun State and Oyo Area 2, Oyo State.

 

 

BSN got the nod at the National Board Meeting of the Society which took place virtually in August 2020. A statement issued by the BSN’s Manager Media and Public Relations, Benjamin Mordi confirmed the development.

 

The Ijesa Area will be carved out of the present Osun Area 1, while Oyo Area 2 will be carved out of the present Oyo Area. The new area offices will be inaugurated on October 28 and 29 respectively, the statement says.

 

“With the new Areas, BSN now has 31 full-fledged Areas and six Associate Areas making a total of 37 Areas across the country.

 

The Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organization that translates the Bible into Nigerian Languages, publishes, distributes, organises life transforming programmes and raises funds for the Bible work,” Mordi added

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Archbishop Moses Kattey (1953-2020) laid to rest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

    Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt   When the news broke that Archbishop Moses Kattey had passed on a few months ago, many found it very hard to believe it.   It was not because he was immortal, but it was simply because they felt that he was still needed to continue God’s work, at […]
Faith

PMF seeks presidential intervention to save ailing Bishop Anwuzie

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The Pentecostal Ministers Forum (PMF), a college of Bishops across all the states of Nigeria, has sent a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari; in a desperate move to secure presidential assistance to save the life of Bishop Patrick Anwuzia of Zoe Ministries.   PMF National President, Archbishop Chidi Anthony, who made the appeal on […]
Faith

Catholic farmers face growing attacks by herders

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

On a sweltering Monday afternoon, Jeremiah Ancha sat on a wooden bench in front of a makeshift camp for displaced people in Benue state, in Nigeria’s middle belt region.   Widely known as the country’s food basket because of its extensive agriculture, the state takes its name from the lower Benue River, which flows through […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: