BSN gets nod to create two new area offices

The board of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has approved the setting of two new Area offices namely Ijesa Area, Osun State and Oyo Area 2, Oyo State.

BSN got the nod at the National Board Meeting of the Society which took place virtually in August 2020. A statement issued by the BSN’s Manager Media and Public Relations, Benjamin Mordi confirmed the development.

The Ijesa Area will be carved out of the present Osun Area 1, while Oyo Area 2 will be carved out of the present Oyo Area. The new area offices will be inaugurated on October 28 and 29 respectively, the statement says.

“With the new Areas, BSN now has 31 full-fledged Areas and six Associate Areas making a total of 37 Areas across the country.

The Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organization that translates the Bible into Nigerian Languages, publishes, distributes, organises life transforming programmes and raises funds for the Bible work,” Mordi added

