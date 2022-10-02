Faith

BSN organizes quiz for the blind

Posted on

Visually impaired students from seven schools will gather at The Apostolic Church, Palmgrove, Lagos on Thursday October 6, 2022, to participate in the annual Bible quiz organized by The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN).

Two students will represent each of the following participating schools in the 4th edition of the Bible quiz: Bethesda Home for the Blind, Mushin; Nigeria Farmcraft Centre for the Blind; Vocational School for the Blind, Oshodi; Kings College, Obalende; Lagos State Senior Model College, Agbowa-Ikosi; Lagos State Junior Model College, Agbowa-Ikosi, and Federal Government College, Ijaniki all in Lagos.

The Bible quiz, which will be chaired by Mrs. Kalango Koko, Founder of Rainbow Foundation, is designed to provide a platform for people with visual impairment to engage with the word of God, a statement from BSN Manager, Media and PR made known.

The statement also contained that the winner of the competition will go home with a cash prize of one hundred thousand naira (₦100,000), the first runner-up will get seventy-five thousand naira (₦75,000), while the second runner-up will get fifty thousand naira (₦50,000).

‘‘Apart from organizing the Bible quiz, the BSN also provides Braille Bible which costs ₦50,000 free of charge to any person with visual disabilities who can use it.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

