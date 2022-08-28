Faith

BSN to hold marathon Bible reading

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), a not-forprofit organisation that has translated the complete Bible into 26 Nigerian languages, while in the process of translating  and revising in 10 Nigerian languages, is set for the 20th edition of the annual ‘Marathon Bible Reading.’

 

The programme, which will be declared open by the General Secretary/CEO of the organisation, Pastor Samuel Sanusi on Sunday September 4, 2022, at Williams Memorial Methodist Church, Ago-Ijaiye, Ebute- Meta, Lagos, is scheduled to take place in Lagos and 18 other states across the country from Monday September 5 Friday, September.

 

A statement from BSN Manager, Media and Pub lic, RR Benjamin Mordi stated: “Marathon Bible Reading which is designed to stimulate the dying culture of reading the Bible and encourage people to read the Word of God for their blessing and growth, allows the participants to read the Bible uninterrupted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily in their own languages at the different centres.

 

“The participants, irrespective of age, profession, or sex, will have a threefold joy by participating. Apart from reading the Bible in their languages, they will help someone else hear the Word of God in a new way and join others in the continuous reading of the Bible.

 

“The Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian languages, publishes, distributes, and raises funds for the Bible work, as well as organises programmes that engage people with the word of God to transform their lives

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Use your position for security, unity, peaceful coexistence, Lalong tells Rev. Mohzo

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, has congratulated Rev. (Dr.) Amos Mohzo, on his election as president of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), urging him to use his new position as a platform to promote security, peace and win more souls for Christ.   The Borno State-born clergy, Mohzo who is the […]
Faith

Archbishop Ladigbolu: Christianity can’t separate me from my culture

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Retired Archbishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Ayo Ladigbolu, has said that being a devout Christian “cannot separate me from my culture and tradition”. The Archbishop emeritus who made the assertions yesterday while speaking on his involvement in the promotion of Yoruba culture, in Oyo Town, Oyo State, added that his involvement in […]
Faith

Redeemed Church donates dialysis center to OOUTH

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has donated a dialysis center, named after the General Overseer of the church, Enoch and Folu Adeboye, as a form of corporate social responsibility for the wellbeing of the people, as well as the development of the state’s health sector.   Speaking at the commissioning of the centre […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica