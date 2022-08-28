BSN to hold marathon Bible reading

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), a not-forprofit organisation that has translated the complete Bible into 26 Nigerian languages, while in the process of translating and revising in 10 Nigerian languages, is set for the 20th edition of the annual ‘Marathon Bible Reading.’

The programme, which will be declared open by the General Secretary/CEO of the organisation, Pastor Samuel Sanusi on Sunday September 4, 2022, at Williams Memorial Methodist Church, Ago-Ijaiye, Ebute- Meta, Lagos, is scheduled to take place in Lagos and 18 other states across the country from Monday September 5 Friday, September.

A statement from BSN Manager, Media and Pub lic, RR Benjamin Mordi stated: “Marathon Bible Reading which is designed to stimulate the dying culture of reading the Bible and encourage people to read the Word of God for their blessing and growth, allows the participants to read the Bible uninterrupted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily in their own languages at the different centres.

“The participants, irrespective of age, profession, or sex, will have a threefold joy by participating. Apart from reading the Bible in their languages, they will help someone else hear the Word of God in a new way and join others in the continuous reading of the Bible.

“The Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian languages, publishes, distributes, and raises funds for the Bible work, as well as organises programmes that engage people with the word of God to transform their lives

