BSN unveils new mission, vision statements

In pursuance of its commitment to breaking known barriers that make the Bible inaccessible to individuals, the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has unveiled its new mission and vision statements. General Secretary cum CEO of BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, revealed the new vision statement as: “To grow a community of Nigerian Christians empowered by the Holy Bible to make a positive global impact.”

 

 

The new mission statement is: “Making the Holy Bible available and affordable to Nigerians in their preferred language and format, helping them engage with the word of God through life transforming programmes.”

 

Sanusi said the new vision aimed at raising a community of people empowered by the word of God to make global impact, was coming at a time when “our country seems to be in dire straits where all manner of crime and criminality have pervaded the nooks and crannies of Nigeria. Terrorism, banditry, corruption, kidnapping, and mindless killings have become common place in our country.”

 

To this end, he upheld that the place of God fearing citizens was non-negotiable should Nigeria attain fulfillment of divine destiny.

 

“This last weekend a member representing Aguata 11 constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, who was abducted last week by unknown gunmen was killed. This and many others are highly condemnable. If there is anything we need in Nigeria today in every sphere of our lives, it is a community of people who have the fear of God,” said Sanusi.

 

