News

BSN unveils Okun Bible, asks Nigerian politicians to stop playing with citizens’ lives

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has urged Nigerian politicians to shun hate speeches, stop playing with the lives of the citizenry and concentrate on issue-based campaigns as the general elections draw near. General Secretary of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) Pastor Samuel Sanusi, said it was important politicians proffer realistic solutions to the problems ravaging Nigeria rather than fight one another and create acrimony among their followers. The CEO of BSN gave the counsel while speaking with New Telegraph during the briefing to disclose the completion and Thursday November 3 dedication of the five years translation project of the full (old and new testaments) bible in Okun language, which he described as a milestone achievement. ‘‘My counsel to everybody, especially Nigerian politicians seeking our votes, is that they stop playing politics with people’s lives and address issues of national concern. Ethnic and religious bigotry should not be part of what they should be engaging in. Let us address how to make the economy better for everybody regardless of the religion anyone belongs to. Students being out of the classrooms is not the kind of nation we are desirous of,’’ Sanusi stated.”

 

