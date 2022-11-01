Faith

BSN unveils Okun Bible, asks Nigerian politicians to stop playing with citizens’ lives

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has urged Nigerian politicians to shun hate speeches, stop playing with the lives of the citizenry and concentrate on issue-based campaigns as the general elections draw near.

General Secretary of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), Pastor Samuel Sanusi said it was important politicians proffer realistic solutions to the problems ravaging Nigeria rather than fight one another and create acrimony among their followers.

The CEO of BSN gave the counsel while speaking with New Telegraph during the briefing to disclose the completion and Thursday November 3 dedication of the five years translation project of the full (old and new testaments) Bible in Okun language, which he described as a milestone achievement.

‘‘My counsel to everybody, especially Nigerian politicians seeking our votes, is that they stop playing politics with people’s lives and address issues of national concern. Ethnic and religious bigotry should not be part of what they should be engaging in. Let us address how to make the economy better for everybody regardless of the religion anyone belongs to. Students being out of the classrooms is not the kind of nation we are desirous of,’’ Sanusi stated.

Meanwhile he commiserated with victims of the recent flooding in the country, while appealing to government cross levels, organizations and individuals to do more to assist the affected individuals in overcoming the terrible experience. Likewise, he asked the government “to do whatever it can to forestall future occurrence of this embarrassment and untold hardship on Nigerians.”

However, Sanusi, said the Okun Bible, which took about N87 million to be completed, will be dedicated on at The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Agirigbon, Ayetoro-Gbede, Kogi State, adding that the Okun is a dialect of the Yoruba language spoken in Kogi, Kwara and Ekiti States, as the speakers are referred to as the Okun people, one of the Yoruba major ethnic groups.

 

