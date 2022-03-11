B’Stars vs Eagles: Nigeria requests for 10,000 tickets

…as repairs start on battered Cape Coast Stadium

The Nigeria Football Federation has requested for 10,000 tickets for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana, according to reports. The NFF have made advanced preparations ahead of the crucial encounter against their West Africa rivals later this month. According to sources, Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports have received a letter requesting for match tickets from their Nigerian counterparts.

The stadium situated in the Central Region of Ghana admits 15,000 spectators with the NFF requesting more than three quarters of the actual capacity. Ghana host Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before traveling to Abuja for the second leg on March 29 at the Mashood Abiola Stadium. The Cape Coast Sports Stadium has been the home of the Black Stars during the World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s sports authorities are racing against time to get the Cape Coast Stadium in top shape for the decisive 2022 World Cup playoff clash. Officials of the National Sports Authority, who manage all government-owned stadiums, have been left with no option than to work overtime to get the pitch ready for the blockbuster scheduled to be played later this month. Several part-time workers as well as ground staff have been hired to work on the pitch day and night to ensure that the pitch and other facilities are ready in time for the match.

It is uncertain if the pitch would regain its lustre with just two weeks for the Cape Coast Stadium to host Ghana’s biggest football match for the past four years. The Cape Coast stadium, which has hosted all of Ghana’s group games in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, has been left in a sorry state after it was used for the Independence Day parade on March 6. The pitch of the stadium, that is supposed to host the Black Stars versus Super Eagles blockbuster, has been left in a terribly bad shape after it was pounded with Independence Day activities on Sunday.

