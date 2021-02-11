BTN involves more women in trade Industry globally

The Borderless Trade Network (BTN)has strategised in training more women in business tocompete globally.

The BTN, an initiativeofMrs. Olori-Boye Ajayi, author of Borderless Trade: A Step by Step Guide to Exporting Your Product, said that, “The Borderless Trade Salon series was set up to cater for the business and emotional needs of women in transition and women inbusiness.

“By empowering them with various skills that will enable them to disrupt the international market with their potentials and any business career they choose.”

The highlyprofile women speakersfor the virtual WomenBusiness Salon Seriesincluded, global trading expert, Mrs. OloriBoye-Ajayi, Barr. Kola Awe, Ms. Shade Bembatoum- Young, Ms. Dorothy Ogbutor and Mr. BabajideSodipo, all aimedat sensitising womenacross the globe.

Mrs. OloriBoye-Ajayi said that,”With AfCFTA established protocols, application of the business models to their businesses and all important factors to become a modern day business woman would upscale their businesses at the global levels.”

She however gave reasonfor bringing more women into the trade industry,“Research has shown us that there is only 1 in 4 women in the export industry and that is the gap we are trying to bridge.

“We want women to be at equal competitive levels and we have to help ourselves.”

She explained on the partnership with the U.S Consulate Lagos, Ascend Studios Foundation for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program.

“That theyseemedtohavesomethingincommonbyempoweringwomenfinanciallyandeconomically.

“The AWEwas very paramount due to the fact that it is a White House initiative with thepurposeto empower50 million women by 2025.”

According to her, “This program will run forsix months with activities that will havegreat impact on every woman in business.

She added that,”Zero to Hero initiative in partnership with Zenith bank isa transformative training aimed at improving lives of women in the Export Community Agency (ECA).

Like this: Like Loading...