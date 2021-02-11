News

BTN involves more women in trade Industry globally

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

The Borderless Trade Network (BTN)has strategised in training more women in business tocompete globally.

The BTN, an initiativeofMrs. Olori-Boye Ajayi, author of Borderless Trade: A Step by Step Guide to Exporting Your Product, said that, “The Borderless Trade Salon series was set up to cater for the business and emotional needs of women in transition and women inbusiness.

“By empowering them with various skills that will enable them to disrupt the international market with their potentials and any business career they choose.”

The highlyprofile women speakersfor the virtual WomenBusiness Salon Seriesincluded, global trading expert, Mrs. OloriBoye-Ajayi, Barr. Kola Awe, Ms. Shade Bembatoum- Young, Ms. Dorothy Ogbutor and Mr. BabajideSodipo, all aimedat sensitising womenacross the globe.

Mrs. OloriBoye-Ajayi said that,”With AfCFTA established protocols, application of the business models to their businesses and all important factors to become a modern day business woman would upscale their businesses at the global levels.”

She however gave reasonfor bringing more women into the trade industry,“Research has shown us that there is only 1 in 4 women in the export industry and that is the gap we are trying to bridge.
“We want women to be at equal competitive levels and we have to help ourselves.”

She explained on the partnership with the U.S Consulate Lagos, Ascend Studios Foundation for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program.

“That theyseemedtohavesomethingincommonbyempoweringwomenfinanciallyandeconomically.

“The AWEwas very paramount due to the fact that it is a White House initiative with thepurposeto empower50 million women by 2025.”

According to her, “This program will run forsix months with activities that will havegreat impact on every woman in business.

She added that,”Zero to Hero initiative in partnership with Zenith bank isa transformative training aimed at improving lives of women in the Export Community Agency (ECA).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obi condoles with Bishop Kukah over mother’s death

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ormer Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of Madam Janet Kukah, the mother of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Hassan Kukah. In a condolence message made available to the media, Obi commiserated with Bishop Kukah over the loss of his mother, while praying God to accept […]
News

Mob sets armed robber ablaze in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

One of two armed robbers who dispossessed a commercial motorcyclist (Okada rider) of his bike in Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday, was beaten to coma and later set ablaze by angry mob. The incident was confirmed by the Divisional Police Officer of Oluyole Police Station, who said “two hoodlums robbed an Okada rider of his […]
News

Kogi lawmaker proposes life imprisonment for rapists

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Contrary to the clarion calls that convicted male rapists be castrated and fallopian tube for females be removed, a member of the Kogi State House of Assembly representing Omala State Constituency, Cosmos Atabor, has proposed life imprisonment for offender. Atabor made this proposal yesrterday, at public hearing on a bill for a law to provide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica