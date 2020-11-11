BUA Cement announces donates six units of 500KVA transformers, 2 security patrol vehicles to Okpella Community

As part of its contributions to the development of its host communities, BUA Cement, one of Africa’s largest cement companies, has donated six units of 500KVA transformers to boost access to electricity in Okpella Community of Edo State.

In the same vein, the company also announced it had provided two security patrol vehicles to the security agencies within the community. Speaking on the Donations, Engr. Yusuf Binji, Managing Director/CEO of BUA Cement Plc, said that BUA Cement Social Responsibility was a critical part of the BUA Cement DNA and as a result, BUA Cement was committed to the development of host communities wherever it operates.

He further added that the six units of 500KVA Transformers would ease the burden of access to Electricity currently being experienced in Okpella and promised that BUA will also install the transformers on the community’s behalf.

On the security vehicles, Binji noted that this would help boost the capacity of the security agencies within the community to provide a more secure environment for the residents and businesses in Okpella. According to Binji: “Our commitment to sustainability, the Sustainable Development Goals and sustainable business practices will remain critical to our business at BUA Cement. We will keep pursuing an inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable environment.

CSR is how we colour the lives of those around us.” It should be noted that BUA has last year provided six solar powered boreholes in various communities across Okpella. BUA Cement Plc is Nige-ria’s second largest cement company and the largest producer in its North-West, South-South and South- East regions; with a combined installed capacity of 8million metric tonnes per annum and with plans underway to increase existing capacity to 11million mtpa, through the commissioning of a new 3 million mtpa plant by the first half of 2021 in Sokoto State, Nigeria. With its Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, BUA Cement operates strategically from Okpella, Edo State and Kalambaina, Sokoto State.

