BUA Cement appoints Piekarski as Executive Director

BUA Cement has announced the appointment of Jacques Piekarski as its new Chief Financial Officer effective October 2. Prior to his appointment, Jacques was Group CFO at TGI Group.

 

Chairman, BUA Cement Plc, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said: “The Board is confident that Jacques’ broad experience, strong leadership capabilities and understanding of the industry will ensure that BUA Cement is well positioned to take advantage of available opportunities to drive improved operational performance and sustain our profitable growth trajectory.”

