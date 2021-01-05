News Top Stories

BUA Cement completes N115bn bond issue

BUA Cement Plc. has successfully concluded its N115 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond Issue under its maiden N200 billion Bond Issuance Programme. With this development, BUA Cement’s Series 1 Bond becomes the largest ever Corporate Bond issued in the Nigerian Debt Capital Markets and signposts growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s second largest cement company.

According to the company, an application    will be made to dual-list the Bonds on the relevant exchanges upon receipt of the necessary approvals. BUA Cement’s N100 billion Series 1, 7-year Issue priced at a competitive fixed rate of 7.5 per cent and was oversubscribed to the tune of N137.82 billion, just as the company announced that it will only utilise N115 billion in line with regulatory guidelines.

Speaking on the significance and success of the Series 1 Issue, Abdul Samad Rabiu, BUA Chairman, said: “This is the largest corporate bond offering in the history of Nigeria’s  Debt Capital Markets. Last year, we made a strategic decision as a proudly Nigerian company to list BUA Cement on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. “This was in line with our core strategy to continue seeking out viable investment and growth opportunities within Nigeria.

This bond issuance – a first by BUA Cement, demonstrates our confidence in Nigeria’s debt capital markets as well as continued investor confidence in the BUA Cement business model, our management team, and long-term strategy, all supported by strong credit ratings. We remain committed to unlocking opportunities within the industry for Nigeria.” In his comments, Chief Executive Officer, BUA Cement, Yusuf Binji, an engineer, said that the success of the first series in the BUA Cement Bond Issuance Programme underscored the strength of the brand.

 

“The transaction, being the largest Corporate Bond issuance in the history of Nigeria’s debt capital markets, reiterates the strength and acceptance of the BUA Cement brand and the trust placed by stakeholders in the company’s strong cash generation capacity, credit profile and strategy driven by a well experienced management team.

 

“Diversifying and extending the duration of our funding sources with the inclusion of this Bond, at a competitive rate, will further enable us to achieve our strategic objectives and vision.”

 

The BUA Cement Series 1 Bond, which has a 3-year moratorium period and to be amortised evenly from year four, is embedded with a call option, exercisable only after 48 months from the issue date.

