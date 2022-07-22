BUA Cement declares N88.047bn dividend payout for shareholders

Shareholders of one of Africa’s largest manufacturing companies, BUA Cement Plc, have approved dividends of N88.047billion for its financial year ended December 31, 2021 at N2:60k per ordinary share of 50k each. This approval was given during the company’s 6th Annual General Meeting held in Abuja, and comes on the back of a strong financial performance in the year under review that recorded revenue growth of 22.9% from N209.4 billion in 2020 to N257.3 billion in 2021. Profits after Tax also rose by 24.5% to N90.1billion in the year under review.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting, Abdul Samad Rabiu,Chairman of the Board of Directors of BUA Cement Plc commented: “our performance in 2021 gives credence to our sound business model, value proposition, and the excellent team who responded to the challenges and opportunities that were confronted in the year under review. In the meantime, the BUA Cement brand continues to grow stronger in the marketplace. Our aim is to invest more in the cement industry until Nigeria is self-sufficient, and cement is readily available, accessible, and affordable for all Nigerians. We expect to continue this excellent performance for the foreseeable future.”

