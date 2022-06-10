BUA Cement inaugurates N25m borehole for Sokoto communities

BUA Cement Company said it has constructed and handed over a 10,000 gallons capacity of powered borehole and assorted drugs and pharmaceuticals that gulped over N25 million to some communities in Sokoto State. The solar-powered borehole was handed over to Dagelawa community in Gumbi District and provision of assorted drugs and other pharmaceuticals to eight health care clinics in Wamakko Local Government Area of the state. Handing over the project and the assorted drugs for use in the communities in Sokoto, the Corporate Affairs Manager, Alhaji Sada Suleiman, assisted by Assistant Director, Marketing/ Sales, Abdulganiyu Yusuf, explained that the gesture was in line with the company’s CSR policy to support host communities with utilities and other basic public needs geared towards improving their living.

