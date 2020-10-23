Business

BUA Cement pays N1.75 kobo to shareholders

The Chairman of BUA cement plc, Alhaji Abdul Samad Isyaku Rabiu said plans have been finalised for the flag off of additional 3 million metric tons capacity, third line of BUA cement Sokoto early next year .

The coming on stream of new line at BUA cement Sokoto will bridge demand gap in addition to taking care of cement demand by the neighboring countries.

 

This was, as the board of the cement company approved dividend pay out of N1.75 kobo to the company’s shareholders as their dividends for 2019 business operations.

Addressing the company’s shareholders on Thursday in Abuja at 4th Annual General Meeting ( AGM) of the company which held at Transcorp Hilton Abuja with majority of shareholders participating via virtual, Rabiu unfolded future expansion plan by cement firm. The Company recorded Profit Before Tax of N66.225 billion and Profit After Tax of N60.610 billion in 2019 financial operations.

 

 

BUA Chairman said given the public patronage of BUA cement, the company has concluded plans to launch third line of Sokoto plant early next year to take care of both local demand and export requests by neighbouring countries .

 

He listed Niger Republic and Burkina Faso as neighboring countries to be supplied cement by BUA when third lines comes up next year.

