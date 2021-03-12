BUA Cement Plc bags Edo community award

BUA Cement Plc, a subsidiary of BUA Group, has received an award of recognition from Okpella Graduates Association (OGA) at Okpella in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State. The award was in recognition of the firm’s fulfilment of its role in the Community Development Agreement it signed with Okpella community.

The association during a visit to BUA Cement in Okpella presented the award to Yusuf Binji, the Managing Director, BUA Cement in the presence of Richard Gidaddo, General Manager Administration, BUA Cement and Ahmed Idris, Plant Director, BUA Cement.

Receiving the award, Binji noted that the relationship and communication between the BUA Cement and the community was mutual and still intact. According to him, the company takes the plight of its host communities seriously. He then expressed the comofpany’s resolve to make life more meaningful for the people of Okpella. Binji, who recalled that the company had in November 2020 donated six units of 500KVA transformers and two security patrol vehicles to the community, assured the association that more development projects that would benefit the people of the Okpella community were underway.

He said: “I thank you all for this award. This is an indication that the mutual understanding and communication we have is still very much intact and respected. We have always played our part as a responsible organisation and we will continue to make sure that all our projects are impactful and yield desired results.” The association also presented an award to Gidaddo for his role in the development of the CDA.

