BUA Cement reports 24% growth in FY’21 profit

BUA Cement Plc’s profit after tax for the full year ended December 31, 2021 increases by 24.5 per cent to N90.1 billion from N72.3 billion, as at FY’20. According to the report released by the company, revenue increases by 22.9 per cent to N257.3 billion from N209.4 billion, as at FY’20. Operating profit increased by 27.1 per cent to N104.2 billion from N82 billion, as at FY20, while Earnings per Share (EPS) up 24.3 per cent to 266 kobo from 214 kobo, as at FY’20. Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recently announced the listing by introduction of BUA Foods Plc on the Main Board of the Exchange. A total of 18 billion ordinary shares of BUA Foods were listed at N40.00 per share under the Consumer Goods sector of NGX, with the trading symbol, BUAFOODS. The listing of BUA Foods’ shares has added N720,000,000,000 to the market capitalization of NGX, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation. It is expected that this listing will also increase the visibility of the food manufacturing, processing, and distribution company, BUA Foods, to investors on the African continent and across the globe.
