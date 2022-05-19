Business

BUA chair, 48 others get national productivity awards

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Billionaire industrialist, philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, was among the eminent Nigerians conferred with the 2019/20 National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) by President Muhammadu Buhari, recently.

At this year’s event, where about 49 people were granted the National Productivity Order of Merit Awards in various categories with four of them – Allen Onyema, the chief executive owner of AirPeace Airline; Chief Mike Adenuga, owner of GlobalCom Nigeria; Jim Ovia, Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, and Chinedum Anthony Okereke, joining Rabiu in the “Employers of Labour” category. Speaking after the award ceremony in Abuja recently, the BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, expressed his sincere appreciation to the awards jury and President Muhammadu Buhari for considering him for the honour.

He also reaffirmed BUA Group’s commitment to human, economic and social development whilst fostering productive enterprise in Nigeria. Other honorees include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, former Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chike Ihekweazu and Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Akin Abayomi, among others. The National Productivity Order of Merit Award is organised by the National Productivity Center as an arm of the Federal Government instituted to recognise and honour productive individuals and organisations in Nigeria in the year of the award for achievements made in the three preceding years. The centre was established to improve the quantity and quality of goods and services available for consumption in Nigeria as a means for increasing wealth.

 

