BUA chair, Rabiu, bags double honours

Industrialist, philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has been conferred with the prestigious Nigerian National Honour of Commander of the Federal Republic as well as the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) by TBS. These awards were presented by President Muhammadu Buhari recently on two different occasions to Abdul Samad Rabiu for his exemplary philanthropy, and interventions in the tertiary education sector in Nigeria. Whilst 53 other Nigerians were honoured with the CFR Award, Rabiu is the only individual from the private sector recognised by President Buhari at the Excellence in Public Service Awards alongside 43 other prominent Nigerians drawn from the public sector on Friday in Abuja. President Buhari, while commenting on the award to Abdul Samad Rabiu, said: “I want to also specially recognise Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA International Limited for his interventions in Education through the BUA Foundation, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), and his other philanthropic initiatives.”
Cocoa ranks as Nigeria's highest foreign exchange earner in 2021 Q2
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Earnest Umakhihe, has disclosed that Nigeria earned N63.18b from cocoa which he said made the commodity the highest foreign exchange earner in the second quarter of 2021 for the country. According to Umakhihe, the development was due to the focus and determination of the Federal […]
Nigerian Stock Exchange gains N1.238trn in 2021
Shareholders in quoted firms listed on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) realised a gain of N1.238 trillion during the year 2021 as investors increased their buying pressure, especially on blue-chip stocks following improvement on corporate earnings. Positive sentiments had returned to the local bourse as the release of corporate earnings spurred […]
Report: Nigeria takes delivery of 4 Chinese drones to combat insurgency, banditry
*Four more being expected Four Chinese-made Wing Loong II combat drones have reportedly arrived in Nigeria to take part in ongoing counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations in the country's restive northwest region. This comes a month after Nigeria's Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, reportedly revealed that his country had concluded the purchase of eight armed, unmanned aerial vehicles […]
