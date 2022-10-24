News

BUA chair, Rabiu, bags double honours

Industrialist, philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has been conferred with the prestigious Nigerian National Honour of Commander of the Federal Republic as well as the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) by TBS. These awards were presented by President Muhammadu Buhari recently on two different occasions to Abdul Samad Rabiu for his exemplary philanthropy, and interventions in the tertiary education sector in Nigeria. Whilst 53 other Nigerians were honoured with the CFR Award, Rabiu is the only individual from the private sector recognised by President Buhari at the Excellence in Public Service Awards alongside 43 other prominent Nigerians drawn from the public  sector on Friday in Abuja. President Buhari, while commenting on the award to Abdul Samad Rabiu, said: “I want to also specially recognise Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA International Limited for his interventions in Education through the BUA Foundation, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), and his other philanthropic initiatives.”

 

