BUA donates 3 ambulances, 100,000 facemasks to Yobe

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Nigeria, BUA has donated three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks to the Yobe State Government as part of its social support and humanitarian commitment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Presenting the donations on behalf of the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, at the Government House, Damaturu, Aliyu Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations, BUA Group, commended Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State for his tireless efforts in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. According to Hong: “So far, the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu has given more than N8 billion worth of support to towards the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria. With the second wave spreading across Nigeria, we are expanding the scope of our intervention to various states and will continue to support initiatives aimed at helping to curb the spread of the virus in Hong added.

Reacting, Governor Buni thanked Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman/ Founder BUA Group, for his humanitarian gesture to the nation, especially to Yobe State, noting that the “donation is coming at the right time because of the second wave of the pandemic”. The governor reminded the Yobe people to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 preventive measures by wearing facemasks, keeping social distancing and washing their hands.Nigeria.”

