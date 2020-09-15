News

BUA donates additional N350m to CACOVID

…also provides N100m flood relief support to Kebbi State govt

 

BUA Group has donated an additional sum of N350million to CACOVID (the CBN-led Private Sector Coalition on Covid-19) bringing to N1.35billion, its total donation to CACOVID. In another development, BUA also announced the donation of N100million to the Kebbi State Government to support victims of the recent flooding in the state.

 

Speaking on the donations, the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said BUA remains committed to its sustainable development obligations as a responsible corporate citizen and will keep supporting various social and humanitarian interventions wherever it can.

 

Rabiu also specifically commended the efforts of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in coordinating the CACOVID intervention efforts in a transparent and accountable manner. “I must also commend the efforts of Governor Godwin Emefiele, who has brought his astute leader-ship to bear in the running of CACOVID with Aliko Dangote and other members of the CACOVID steering committee – of which BUA is a pioneer member.

 

“We intend to keep monitoring the situation in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders and are ready to contribute even more, where necessary”, Abdul Samad Rabiu added. On the donation of N100million to Kebbi State, Abdul Samad Rabiu commiserated with the Governor and Kebbi State Government, communities, and individuals affected by the floods. He also enjoined all stakeholders to support recovery efforts.

