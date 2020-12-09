Metro & Crime

BUA donates three ambulances, 50,000 facemasks to Gombe

BUA Group has donated three fully-equipped ambulances and 50,000 reusable facemasks to Gombe State government. This came after the company donated 50,000 facemasks and three ambulances to Bauchi State.

The items were presented to Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State, by the Director, Government Relations, BUA Group, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong. He said BUA was committed to improving the healthcare of the Gombe people. Hong, who stood in for the founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said the donation would ease the conveying of COVID-19 patients and those with other life-threatening ailments for immediate treatment. He commended Governor Yahaya for his government’s efforts towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The director added that studies had shown that people who complied with proper use of facemasks had lower chances of infections. He said: “These ambulances we are donating today are convenient and are fully equipped for the conveyance of patients, specifically for COVID-19.

They are also suitable for other medical emergencies.” Reacting, Yahaya described the donation as suitable and timely. He eulogised BUA for its remarkable humanitarian gesture and steady efforts in supporting the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

