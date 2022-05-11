Business

BUA Foods acquires two shipping vessels for sugar exports

BUA Foods has taken delivery of the first of two shipping vessels to augment its sugar export operations to the West African market, which kicked off successfully earlier this year. According to a statement obtained from NGX, BUA Food’s export of refined sugar will benefit the economy, providing alternative source of income, while significantly diversifying the company’s markets.

The vessels will depart and berth at BUA’s port and terminal, thereby increasing export capacity, while reducing operating cost. The Mitsubishi of Japan- built vessel is named MV Bundu – after the area in which the refinery is located The vessels cargo capacity is suited to enhance quick and sustainable delivery of more refined sugar in the face of growing export demand from across the African region.

The refined sugar of high-grade quality is processed from BUA Foods’ ultra-modern sugar refinery located in Port Harcourt. This state-ofthe- art refinery with a capacity of 750,000 metric tons, is also equipped to process all grades of sugar. “As we drive our business for growth with focus on sustainable returns, and benefit to all our stakeholders and the Nigerian economy, owning a shipping vessel is an important step in BUA Foods strategy,” said the Chairman, BUA Foods Plc, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

“We see an increased and continued demand for refined sugar across the region with attendant increase for logistics support to aid timely delivery, which is why it is important for us to strengthen our current capability with our own controlled asset as we advance further in our business strategy. These new vessels will create operational efficiencies in our business and open possibilities for new services,” he added.

 

