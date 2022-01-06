nngx
BUA Foods Lists 18bn ordinary shares on NGX

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, announced the listing by introduction of BUA Foods Plc on the Main Board of the Exchange. A total of 18 billion ordinary shares of BUA Foods were listed at N40.00 per share under the Consumer Goods sector of NGX, with the trading symbol, BUAFOODS.

The listing of BUA Foods’ shares has added N720,000,000,000 to the market capitalisation of NGX, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation. It is expected that this listing will also increase the visibility of the food manufacturing, processing, and distribution company, BUA Foods, to investors on the African continent and across the globe. NGX facilitated over N7 trillion worth of capital raises across several asset classes for both public and private corporations in 2021. As a multi-asset Exchange, NGX is strategically positioned to be the preferred listing and investment destination connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world. Commenting on the listing, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, said: “I am delighted that yet another member of BUA Group has been listed on the NGX.

This shows our commitment to national economic growth and support for the food security drive of the nation in alignment with global sustainability goals. “We appreciate the continued support of our stakeholders financial advisers, stock brokers, suppliers, customers, consumers and members of staff. In particular, we cherish our host communities with whom we continue to entrench very strong and mutually beneficial relationships.” The Acting Managing Director, BUA Foods, Ayodele Abioye, an engineer, also stated: “The listing today marks a new beginning for a Company playing a critical role in the FMCG industry, one thats highly committed to nourishing lives with all our product offerings. “The listing resonates with our commitment to sustainable growth as we nourish and enrich the lives of consumers by delivering high quality products at competitive prices. This listing creates an avenue for everyone to be a part of the success story of BUA Foods and benefit from the growth opportunities ahead. “For over three decades, the company has maintained an unbroken streak of year-on-year growth, establishing ultra-modern production facility across multiple locations. BUA Foods remains a consistent leading player in the Food and FMCG industry with strong reputation for exceeding customers and consumers expectations with high-quality products.

 

