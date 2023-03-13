BUA Foods: Topline performance boosts investor confidence

BUA Foods Plc released its 2022 unaudited full-year results on Monday, January 30, 2023, reporting a pre-tax profit of N100.63 billion. This represents a 29.44 per cent increase from the N1.7 billion the company reported during the same period in 2021. The growth in pre-tax profits was due to the increase in sales of sugar products despite inflationary pressure and depreciation of the naira. Its 2022 revenue was up 25 per cent year-on-year to N418 billion as against N333.27 billion in 2021. The revenue from sugar products accounted for 65 per cent of the total revenue achieved by the company during the period under revenue. BUA Foods declared a dividend of N63 billion for 2022 which translates to N3.50 per share. The firm said: “We are making progress with the recommencement of the rice business before year end 2022 to further diversify our revenue base. In addition, we are making progress with the backward integration plans for the sugar business and our capacity expansion plans for the flour, rice, and pasta divisions.”

Group performance and financial review

Revenue grew by 20.2 per cent y-o-y to N289.8 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N241.1 billion). This was due to a y-o-y increase of 17.0 per cent in Sugar to N180.9 billion (9M 2021: N154.7 billion), 37 per cent in Flour to N66.2 billion (9M 2021: N48.1 billion), and 12.0 per cent in Pasta to N42.7 billion (9M 2021: N38.2 billion). Growth in cost of sales (+23.2%) to N195.6 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N158.8 billion) was driven by an increase in raw materials cost (+26.7% y-o-y; 88.7% of cost of sales). Energy cost only decline marginally (6.2% y-o-y; 4.3% of cost of sales). The high input cost environment and further devaluation of the naira against the dollar weighed heavily on prices for raw materials. This resulted in higher cost of production. Gross profit increased by 14.5 per cent to N94.2 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N82.2 billion) although gross profit margin deteriorated by 160bps to 32.5 per cent in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 34.1%) due to the increase in input costs. Selling and distribution expenses increased by 32.3 per cent to N10.4 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N7.8 billion) due to huge increase in cost of diesel within the period. Administrative expenses also declined by 18.3 per cent to N4.4 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N5.5 billion) driven majorly by the decrease in general expenses (-61.4%) to N885 million in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N2.2 billion) and Maintenance & Repairs (-31.4%) to N723.7 million in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N1.1 billion). Total operating expenses increased by 11.4% to N14.8 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N13.3 billion) increase in selling and distribution cost along the supply chain to customers. EBITDA increased by 2 per cent to N86.4 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N84.6 billion), driven by growth in gross profit.

EBITDA margin deteriorated by 520bps to 29.8 per cent in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 35%). Operating profit grew by 15.1 per cent to N79.3 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N68.9 billion) benefitting from top line growth coupled with lower administrative expenses. Operating profit margin decline marginally by 400bps to 27 per cent in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 28.0%). Finance charges drop marginally by 1.8 per cent to N6.4 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N6.5 billion) due to efficient funding mix along business transaction. Profit before tax increased by 16.8 per cent to N74.2 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N63.5 billion) although profit before tax margin decline by 80bps to 25.6 per cent in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 26.4%) due to increase in sales and distribution expenses. Profit after tax increased by 17.2 per cent to N68.7 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N58.6 billion) benefitting from a lower effective tax rate of 7.4 per cent in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 7.73%), while the Earning per Share (EPS) grew by 17.2 per cent to N3.83 in 9M 2022 from N3.26 in the corresponding period.

Operating segment performance

Sugar division

The sugar division contributed 62.4 per cent to revenue in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 64.2%). Sugar revenue grew by 17.0 per cent to N180.9 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N154.7 billion). This was driven by price adjustments and export sales within the period. Volume sold declined by 8.2% to 418,329 tons within the period (9M 2021: 453,773 tons). The decline in production is attributable to energy disruptions within the period. Non-fortified sugar and molasses delivered good growth from elevated demand in the period. Non-fortified sugar grew by 58.1 per cent (53.4% of sugar sales) with revenue of N96.6 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N61.1 billion). Molasses contributed 0.4 per cent to revenue in 9M 2022 (+99% y-o-y). Revenue from fortified (46.3% of sugar sales) declined by 10.3 per cent to N83.7 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N93.3 billion). EBITDA was up by 3.6 per cent to N55.1 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N53.2 billion). EBITDA margin was marginally the same at 30.5% with the comparable period. Operating profit increased by 18% to N51.9billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N44billion) due to increase in selling price. Operating profit margin deep slightly by 30bps to 28.7% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 29.0%). Profit after tax grew by 38.1% to N45.9 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N33.3 billion) while profit after tax margin appreciated by 340bps to 25.4% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 22.0%). Net Profit before Tax Margins grew to 26 per cent from 25 per cent achieved in the same period in 2021.

Flour division

The Flour division contributed 22.8 per cent to revenue in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 19.9%). Revenue increased by 38.0 per cent to N66.2 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N48.1 billion). This was driven by adjustments in pricing as volume sold declined by eight per cent to 138,894 tons within the period (9M 2021: 151,557 tons). The decline in production is attributable to energy challenges in Q2 2022. Revenue from bakery flour (93.8% of flour sales) increased by 40.6 per cent to N62.1 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N44.1 billion) while wheat bran (6.2% of flour sales) also grew marginally by 3.3% to N4.1 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N3.9 billion). The contribution margins increased to 27 per cent from 21 per cent for the same period last year due to higher selling price. EBITDA was up by 52 per cent to N15.5 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N10.2billion). EBITDA margin grew by .240bps to 23.6 per cent in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 21.2%).

Operating profit increased significantly by 87.0 per cent to N13.7 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N7.3 billion) due to product price adjustment. Operating profit margin improved by 560bps to 20.9% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 15.3%). Profit after tax appreciated by 30.9 per cent to N13.5billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: N10.3billion) while profit after tax margin decline slightly to 20.5% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 21.5%). Net Profit before Tax Margins increase to 21 per cent from 15 per cent for the same period last year.

Pasta division

The Pasta division contributed 14.7% to revenue in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 15.8%). Revenue increased by 12 per cent to N42.7 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 20201 N38.1 billion). This was driven by adjustments in pricing as volume sold declined by 13.0% to 87,648 tons (9M 2021: 100,320 tons) within the period. The decline in production is attributable to energy challenges in Q2 2022.

Outlook

“Recent environmental disruptions such as flooding impacting on logistics efficiencies, energy cost, rising.input cost, coupled with rising FX concerns and tightening stance of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which further interest rate by another 100bps to 15.5 per cent are all core mitigating areas for us. “We expect optimizing our supply value chain as we strive to increase market share across market regions. “Furthermore, our rice division recommencement is on course as we continue to nourish lives and increase .market reach. Our retail strategy remains a priority for us in the near term, while we drive to sustain the .upward momentum of our export market strategy. We remain committed to reducing Africa insecurity issues while nourishing lives,” the management said.

