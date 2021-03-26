News

BUA Foundation gives N1bn grant to ABU

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa (ASR Africa Initiative), the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder and executive chairman of BUA Group, has provided a grant of N1 billion to Ahmadu Bello University as part of its yearly $100 million ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal. According to the ASR Africa Foundation, the N1 billion intervention grants would go towards the provision of a hostel and department building as identified by the university in a bid to boost its infrastructure architecture.

African industrialist and philanthropist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, had on Monday launched the ASR Africa Initiative for Education, Health and Social Development in Africa, which focused mainly on equipping facilities, researchers, healthcare practitioners and community-level service providers and also supporting the efforts of various governments in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa in Education, Healthcare and Social Development. Speaking at a ceremony at the Ahmadu Bello University yesterday, Rabiu also named the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Univer-sity of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), University of Ilorin, University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Benin (UNIBEN), as other beneficiaries of N1 billion each in the first cohort of the intervention grant. According to Rabiu, who was represented by Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, he commended the vicechancellor for promptly identifying the projects that needed intervention.

He said: “In view of this and starting immediately, we intend to be on ground to commence the project. We are hoping the other five universities can also quickly identify such projects with our team to fast-track the project initiation. “It is our belief at the ASR Africa Initiative that this support will go a long way in bridging the infrastructure deficit in education within Nigeria and other African countries in our cohort. We are excited about the endless possibilities that lie ahead of Africa and because The Time for Nigeria and Africa is now, and business development is nothing without citizens’ development.

