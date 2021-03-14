News Top Stories

BUA founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu donates N200m to Sokoto University

Philanthropist and Industrialist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has donated N200million to Sokoto State University towards the construction of an ICT Faculty Building for the University.

 

This donation, according to a statement from BUA, would support the University’s quest to becoming one of Nigeria’s best universities producing talent in the ICT space.

 

According to Rabiu, Sokoto State is host to three of BUA Cement’s factories and over the years, the state had played a huge role in the growth and success of the company. He said that it is also of high importance that BUA supported the development of talent in future-proof industries for the state such as ICT, research and education.

 

The donation was announced during the University’s 2021 Convocation ceremony in Sokoto where Rabiu alongside two others – His Highness,

 

The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji (Dr.) Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi and the Late Alhaji Umaru Ali Shinkafi were conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degrees for their contributions towards the development of Sokoto State and Nigeria in various fields. In his comments while responding to the donation, the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, thanked the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the donation of the ICT Faculty building and his commitment towards philanthropy.

 

He also commended BUA’s contributions towards the socio-economic development of the state and urged others in the same position to emulate him. Tambuwal further added that the state would continue to create an enabling environment for businesses like BUA to thrive and enjoined other corporates to come and invest in the state.

 

According to him, BUA had built an endearing partnership with the people and government of the state from creating employment opportunities to creating social impact projects, and this donation was very much in line with that.

