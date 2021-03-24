BUA founder, Rabiu launches $100m Africa endowment fund

The founder and chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu CON, has launched a $100 million Africa Endowment Fund aimed at supporting and improving social development in the continent.

According to the industrialist in a statement signed by him, the Fund will extend BUA Foundation’s corporate philanthropy to education, health and social development sectors, including infrastructure and capacity development in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Africa Fund endowment is expected to start this year with $50m to Nigeria and the other $50 million to the rest of the continent. The statement reads,

“It is with the blessings of the Almighty, my family, colleagues, the support of my community and the backing of my conscience, that I announce the launch of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative, with an Africa Fund endowment of USD100million every year starting from this year, 2021; USD$50million to Nigeria and USD$50million to the rest of our beloved continent.

“Over the years as a corporate, and through the BUA Foundation, we have been actively involved in corporate philanthropy in various sectors – from health, education, community development, water & sanitation, sports, and even more recently, our work on COVID-19.

“However, with the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative and its annual USD$100million Africa Fund for Social Development, we are specifically extending this work to the Education, Health and Social Development sectors, starting with infrastructure and capacity development in these areas and supporting the efforts of various governments in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our broad focus is equipping facilities, our researchers, healthcare practitioners and community- level service providers, with the aim of providing sustainable solutions for generations to come.”

Like this: Like Loading...