BUA Group chair donates N1bn to UI

Towards improving critical infrastructure and addressing the facility deficit at the nation’s premier university, the University of Ibadan (UI) the Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, has donated N1 billion to the institution.

The money was donated by Alhaji Rabiu during a visit to the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Adebola Babatunde Ekanola, in his office. Rabiu, the founder of the AbdulSamad Rabiu Initiative (ASR Africa), who was represented by the Director, Government Relations of Bua Group, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, said that the annual ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal is an intervention of the initiative targeted at impactful and sustainable interventions in Social Development, Health and Education in Africa.

While stating that the interventions by ASR Africa fall within these three key areas, he stressed that the donation to University of Ibadan was in recognition of the quality services delivered by the institution and the pedigree of the graduates nationally and internationally.

Rabiu said: “AbdulSamad Rabiu Initiative (ASR) is a foundation that was established by Alhaji AbdulSamad Rabiu towards giving back to the society. The Chairman and Founder of this initiative is a very patriotic Nigerian and he believes in the development of Nigeria.

After working very diligently and very hard as a business man, he deemed it fit to give back to the society, where he would improve the quality of life of Nigerians and Africans.” Towards this end, he noted that $100,000,000 has been set aside annually as grants for sustainable development, health and education intervention in Nigeria and Africa, saying that as the first tranche of the endowment, a total of $50,000,000 Dollars had been set aside specifically for Nigeria’s intervention, while another $50,000,000 Dollar has been set aside for the rest of Africa.

“These interventions will be in the areas of education, health and social development. And part of this has already been committed. N6 billion has been allocated to six premier universities; one in each of the geo-political zones of the federation to augment their resources and intervene in their area of need towards improved quality of service,” Rabiu explained.

He further added: “More interventions would be given in the areas of health and social development, while other educational institutions would benefit from the intervention. This is not just a one-off thing as it would be an annual event. And, sooner or later we would come back to Ibadan, God willing.”

Rabiu, therefore, commended the Acting Vice-Chancellor for promptly identifying the projects that needed intervention. Responding, Ekanola thanked the Chairman of AbdulSamad Rabiu Initiative and the entire Bua Group for the intervention.

In a statement signed by the university’s Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, he said that “the donation would go a long way in empowering the university to be more efficient and effective in its activities that are related to teaching, research and community service.”

Ekanola further said that the donation would empower the institution to train its students for global relevance and competitiveness, even as he told the benefactor that the University of Ibadan is a high-ranking worldclass institution with a vision for sustainable development of the society and that the university looks for a continuous relationship with the ASR Initiative

