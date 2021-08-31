Education

BUA Group donates N2.5bn to Sokoto for College of Medical Sciences

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), a pet project of the Founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has under its Tertiary Health Infrastructure Grant presented N2.5 billion to Sokoto State Government for the construction of the College of Medical Sciences at the Sokoto State University.

 

Part of the fund, it was learnt, is also for infrastructural development at the School of Nursing, Tambuwal, as well as the School of Health Technology in Gwadabawa in the state.

 

The grant was presented during a ceremony at the Sokoto State Government House in Sokoto, where the Founder of BUA Group and ASR Africa, said that the initiative was to complement the work already being done by the state government in the healthcare delivery system at the primary and secondary levels.

 

The state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, was said to have presented the proposed designs for the various projects to Abdul Rabiu during the ceremony.

 

In his remarks, Governor Tambuwal thanked Abdul Rabiu for the grant, and noted that “just as BUA through its cement holdings (BUA Cement Plc) has become an economic powerhouse for Sokoto State, we are also happy to partner with Alhaji Rabiu and his ASR Africa Initiative in this healthcare development partnership for sustainable impact.”

 

The governor added: “This grant is timely and will enable us to expand the scope of the Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital currently under construction.

 

We are committed to working within  the ASR Africa Mutual Accountability Framework to deliver these critical healthcare projects promptly in collaboration with ASR Africa.

 

Upon completion of these ASR Africa-funded projects, in addition to other recently completed and ongoing ones, Sokoto will become a major hub for healthcare delivery in the Northern region of Nigeria.”

 

Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, representative of the Chairman of ASR Africa, during the presentation of the grant and visit to the proposed project sites, commended the Governor Tambuwal for his holistic approach and commitment to the healthcare development of the people at all levels.

 

“ASR Africa is passionate about social impact and development especially in the areas of health care delivery, education, social development and sustainable infrastructure, which are also the pillars of ASR Africa’s vision for African development.

 

We are, therefore, ready and committed to partner serious governments to make critical interventions and sustainable impact in healthcare and development for the benefit of the people,” he said.

 

According to Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh, Sokoto is one of four states announced recently as beneficiaries of the ASR Africa Health Systems Support grant of N2.5 billion each. The other states are Kwara, Edo and Ogun States.

