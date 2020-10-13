News

BUA, Italian firm, sign MoA for supply, installation of a 720tons/day pasta processing plant

Africa’s leading foods and manufacturing conglomerate, BUA Group, over the weekend, announced the signing of Memorandum of Agreement with an Italian firm, FAVA, for the supply and installation of a pasta processing plant.

 

The plant, with a total capacity of 720 tons per day of pasta across five lines which, when completed in 2021, will see BUA become the second largest pasta producer in Nigeria.

 

In a press statement made available to New Telegraph, and signed by management of BUA, the firm affirmed that the new pasta processing plant will complement BUA Group’s already existing 720tpd pasta processing plant  in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, thus, bringing BUA’s total installed pasta processing capacity to 1,440tons per day across 10 lines by the end of 2021.

 

Speaking during the signing of the agreement, the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said: “We are excited to work with FAVA for the supply and installation of our newest 720tons/ day pasta processing plant in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to complement the existing five lines of the same capacity we have in the same location.

 

“This project will drive our total installed capacity for pasta processing to 1,440 tons per day by 2021 to meet increasing demand as well as take advantage of our prime efficiently supply key markets in Nigeria as well as the immediate regional markets.

 

“As the region’s population continues to rise, our continued investments across the agriculture and foods processing value chain will be crucial in helping to enhance food security in Nigeria and the region.

 

Through this and other projects in the pipeline, we expect to become the leading player in the flour milling/Pasta processing industry within a very short period.”, Rabiu added.

 

In his own comments, Chairman of FAVA, Luigi Fava, thanked BUA Group for the opportunity to work on this project, saying that FAVA will bring its unrivalled expertise and wealth of experience to bear in delivering one of the best and most advanced pasta processing plants in the world.

 

He also commended BUA’s commitment to excellence and said FAVA was committed to delivering this project on schedule.

 

BUA Group is one of the leading players in the Foods, Manufacturing, Mining and  Infrastructure Space in Africa. The Group’s investments in agriculture value chain is spread across various industries from Flour/Pasta to Sugar plantations & Refining, Rice, Edible Oils and providing technical assistance.

