BUA: Lower crude oil price good for mass cement production

The Chairman of BUA Cement, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has disclosed that with the current price of crude oil hovering around $60 per barrel, this is the best timing for completion of cement projects by prospective cement producers in the country.

Rabiu, who made this known in an interview in Lagos, reiterated that the advent of COVID-19 on global oil price had made the entire cement project cost lower, which is a comparative advantage for local cement producers in the country. According to him, mass production of cement at this period of crude oil price will enable cement manufacturers satisfy the local market and other markets because Nigeria’s crude is one of the lightest and sweetest, which make it very easy to process. He, however, posited that increase in crude oil price may be good for the country in terms of oil revenue, but invariably fuels high production cost for cement manufacturers.

His words: “Nigeria is consuming a lot of petroleum products. Nigerians consume about 50 million litres per day. Then again, if you look at the region, there is a huge potential. If you also look at it, the timing and the location that we have is better than any location. “Secondly, because of the pandemic and the price of crude oil, even though it is picking up a bit, the opportunity arose for us to do it now, compared with what it would have been a few years ago when crude price was in the region of $100 or more.

So, because crude oil price is down, the entire project cost, which I am not going to divulge now, is lower. “We would not only satisfy the local market, but other markets. That is because Nigeria’s crude is one of the lightest and sweetest, which makes it very easy to process. So, once you are able to process that, you would be able to produce a lot of products that are of the highest quality and at a cost that is lower than what it would have been if it were in other countries. So, these are the things we are looking at. So, if you see a situation where you are able to go into any project at a very comparative price, you just jump into it.

“The opportunity is there because I can’t remember the last time we saw crude prices around its current price for a long period of time. In terms of location, I think we have the best. It is an area that is seafront, so we have a complete marine infrastructure at the same time. We took all those things into consideration before going ahead with the project.

“Even though there is another project that is coming, which is big, we believe this is an opportunity we should take advantage of, especially with the fact that we have a good contract with some of the best technology com-panies in the world.”

He continued: “Chinese technology is good, Indian technology is good, but then when you are talking about complex type of projects of this nature, to be honest, the western world have the best. “That was why we decided to go for the best. KPR is the number one consultancy firm in the world when it comes to this kind of project,” Rabiu added.

