BUA petrochemical project’ll boost A’Ibom economy – Commissioner

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Government has disclosed that the BUA petrochemical project to be located in Ibeno Local Government will add value to the economy of the state. Ini Ememobong, Commissioner for Information and Strategy who stated this in an interview said BUA petrochemical “is coming with a road project’ and that it will open up the coastal areas of the state. Ememobong noted with the more than 10 to 20 km of road the compa- ny has promised to build in the state, there was an urgent need to support investment in the state The commissioner who spoke against how adverse media reports could discourage investment said the state government was eager to attract more investment to the state.

He said: “The governor is struggling to bring investment and people are writing to scare away investors, threatening already existing companies. No matter where your pendulum will swing to, you will create a counter report.”

 

