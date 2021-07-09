BUA to commission new lines for increased cement output

..nets N209.4bn revenue

BUA Cement Plc has announced plans to commission additional production lines, to raise the firms’ current cement capacity of 11 metric tons per annum in 2021 to 20 metric tons per annum by 2022. Addition of new lines to the existing ones, BUA board believes is a strategy to taming insatiable and sustained demand for cement, which leads to exorbitant prices to detriment of builders and potential home owners. Chairman, Board of Directors of BUA Cement Plc, Alhaji Abdul-Samad Rabiu, disclosed the plan to the shareholders of the firm on Thursday in Abuja at the fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the cement firm. Rabiu informed BUA shareholders that efforts were on for the commissioning of kalambaina line-3, which, according to him, will add 3mmtpa to the existing 8mmtpa in 2021.

This was, as the firm announced leap in revenues by 19.3 per cent to N209.4 billion in 2020 compared to N175.5 billion in 2019. Presenting statement of accounts to the company’s shareholders, Rabiu said the company experienced growths in all performance indexes notwithstanding COVID- 19 challenges. While revenue grew by 19.3 per cent in the year under review, he said volumes rose to 5.1 million tonnes, EBITDA increased by 18.0 per cent to N96.8 billion from N81.9 billon in 2019.

“With EBITDA margin being resilient at 46.2 per cent, we also recorded 19.4 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to N72.3 billion and 19.6 per cent rise in Earnings Per Share (ESP) to N2.14 from N1.79 as at 2019. “In view of our sustained performance, the board has recommended for your approval a dividend of N2.067 per ordinary share,” he informed BUA’s shareholders.

