Sports

Bua to sponsor Lagos International Polo tourney

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa’s leading foods, mining, and infrastructure conglomerate, BUA Group has been announced as a main sponsor of the 2023 Lagos International Polo Tournament scheduled to hold from January 28 to February 19, 2023, in Lagos State. In addition, BUA will be sponsoring the most prestigious high-goal subsidiary cup – The Independence Cup reputed as the oldest polo prize in Nigeria and competed for by highgoal teams since the early 1900s.

Formerly the Kaiser Willhelm Cup, the glittering prize was donated in 1914 by the then-German Ambassador to Nigeria, to be competed for by high-goal teams from Nigeria and Cameroun. The cup was renamed Independence Cup when Nigeria secured her Independence in 1960 and it is one of two cups given to the winner of the Majekodunmi finals. Speaking on the partnership, O’tega Ogra, Director of Corporate Communications at BUA Group said: “Polo, which is popularly called ‘The Game of Kings and the King of Games’ is a game that is marked by a beautiful display of strength, character, professionalism, mastery, and teamwork – values we share at BUA.

“We believe the Lagos International Polo Tournament embodies the full experience of the game, and as a proudly African organization with roots in Nigeria, BUA Group is proud to once again partner with the Lagos International Polo Tournament, which is the most prestigious Polo Tournament in West Africa.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Rangnick to meet Ten Hag as Man Utd seek Europa League salvation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ralf Rangnick will meet incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag this weekend as the German aims to bring the curtain down on his interim reign by securing Europa League qualification. Ten Hag is expected to attend United’s final game of a miserable season at Crystal Palace as he prepares for a major summer […]
Sports

Egyptian club suspend Nigerian striker

Posted on Author Segun Bailley

The reports coming from the camp of Egyptian premier league side, Ghazi El Mahallah, about Nigeria striker Moses Edu in its team is unpalatable. According to the reports, the club has decided to suspend the Nigeria international for his unruly behaviour towards his teammate, Salah Mohammed. The report suggest that Edu bought a sneaker from […]
Sports

EPL: Everton hold Man City; wins for Fulham, Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as Dropped Rashford comes off bench to score winner     Manchester City were held to a draw by Everton in a feisty Premier League affair at Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland, notably incensed after an early exchange with Ben Godfrey which left the Norway striker requiring treatment, finished off a lovely move to open […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica