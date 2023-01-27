Bua to sponsor Lagos International Polo tourney

Africa’s leading foods, mining, and infrastructure conglomerate, BUA Group has been announced as a main sponsor of the 2023 Lagos International Polo Tournament scheduled to hold from January 28 to February 19, 2023, in Lagos State. In addition, BUA will be sponsoring the most prestigious high-goal subsidiary cup – The Independence Cup reputed as the oldest polo prize in Nigeria and competed for by highgoal teams since the early 1900s.

Formerly the Kaiser Willhelm Cup, the glittering prize was donated in 1914 by the then-German Ambassador to Nigeria, to be competed for by high-goal teams from Nigeria and Cameroun. The cup was renamed Independence Cup when Nigeria secured her Independence in 1960 and it is one of two cups given to the winner of the Majekodunmi finals. Speaking on the partnership, O’tega Ogra, Director of Corporate Communications at BUA Group said: “Polo, which is popularly called ‘The Game of Kings and the King of Games’ is a game that is marked by a beautiful display of strength, character, professionalism, mastery, and teamwork – values we share at BUA.

“We believe the Lagos International Polo Tournament embodies the full experience of the game, and as a proudly African organization with roots in Nigeria, BUA Group is proud to once again partner with the Lagos International Polo Tournament, which is the most prestigious Polo Tournament in West Africa.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...