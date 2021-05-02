BUA, US firm sign contract for construction of 285,000tpa Polypropylene unit

BUA Plc, a leading conglomerate firm in Nigeria, has disclosed it signed a contract to build a 285,000 tonnes per annum polypropylene plant with Lummus Technology – a world leader in the construction of polypropylene projects, using their Novolen technology

The move is part of its proposed grassroots BUA Refinery in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. In the signed agreement, both parties agreed that the scope includes the technology license for a 285,000 tonnes per annum polypropylene unit as well as basic design engineering, training and services, and catalyst supply.

Speaking on the signing in Houston, USA, Founder/ Executive Chairman of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu, expressed his hope on the proposed signing with Lummus Technology on his company’s refinery and petrochemicals project.

He said: “We are pleased to sign this Polypropylene contract for our BUA refinery and petrochemicals project with Lummus Technology, a world leader in delivering polypropylene solutions, which will solve the increasing demand for high-performance grade Polypropylene in Nigeria, the Gulf of Guinea as well as the Sub- Saharan Africa Region.

We are confident in the capacity and technical expertise of Lummus Technology to deliver a best-in-class, 285KTA polypropylene unit for our refinery project scheduled to come on stream in 2024.” In his comments, Lummus Technology’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Leon de Bruyn, said: “We look forward to working with BUA refinery on this critical project and supporting the first Novolen polypropylene unit in Nigeria.”

He continued, “Our world-class Novolen technology is well suited to meet Nigeria’s increasing demand for the growing petrochemical products market.

“It offers a flexible range of industry leading products for all petrochemicals plant applications, and the industry’s lowest overall capital and operational costs, while providing customers with high process reliability and flexibility in responding to market needs,” Bruyn added

