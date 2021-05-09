BUA’s ASR Africa gives N5bn grant to A’Ibom for infrastructure

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), the pet project of BUA Plc’s Founder/ Executive Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has handed over a N5 billion grant to the Akwa Ibom State Government to improve its healthcare and social development infrastructure.

Particularly, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative seeks to support sustainable development initiatives in the Health, Education and Social Development within Nigeria and the rest of Africa, every year. The N5 billion grant handed over to the Akwa Ibom State government by ASR Africa was part of its $100 million Annual Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

This was announced during a presentation of the grant award letter by ASR Africa to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State over the weekend. Speaking at the presentation, Kabiru Rabiu, representing the Chairman of ASR Africa and BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, commended Emmanuel for his strides in upgrading the state healthcare infrastructure and referral system at the Primary and Secondary levels, as well as the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic for which the BUA Foundation donated five ambulances and 50,000 reusable facemasks, which were distributed to students and vulnerable groups across the state.

He disclosed that the project initiation process and development of mutual accountability frameworks to guide the grant usage will commence immediately whilst adding that ASR Africa has also approved the immediate and initial disbursement of N2.5 billion from the total sum to a jointly managed fund guaranteeing the commencement of the programme.

In his remarks, Emmanuel praised the Founder of the Initiative, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his consistent commitment to social good and philanthropy. He also added that the projects to be funded by the grant will be jointly approved and implemented in line with the ASR Africa Grants Utilisation Framework.

Emmanuel said that the state will continue to do more to boost social development and improve the healthcare infrastructure for its citizens considering the great strides that have already been made.

While reiterating the purpose of ASR Africa, the Managing Director of ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh, said: “The initiative’s core areas of intervention are education, health and social development in Africa and our main focus is on equipping facilities, researchers, healthcare practitioners and community-level service providers and also supporting the efforts of various governments in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

He continued: “The purpose of this initiative is to give back to the society. ASR Africa has set aside $100 million annually for social development, health and education intervention in Nigeria and Africa through the ASR Africa Fund for social development and renewal. “Of this amount, $50 million is being committed to Nigeria and another $50 million for the rest of Africa.”

According to him: “Prior to now, the initiative had donated N1 billion each to the University of Ibadan, Oyo State and the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State under our education intervention programme.

“Akwa Ibom State will be the first sub-national government to benefit from this fund as well as the first to benefit from the healthcare component. “We are currently evaluating other beneficiaries within Nigeria and the rest of Africa,” Udoh added

