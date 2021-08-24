Sports

BUA’s chair’s foundation partners Africa ER on life skills for basketballers

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative – The brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Group recently partnered with Africa ER, a medical team of first aid experts and trainers to equip basketball players in Nigeria on life skills at a training held in Abuja recently.

 

The training organised by Hotcoal basketball, Hands of Care Project and Cornerstone foundation in Abuja seeks to address some health-related issues faced by basketball players on the court of play.

 

Speaking during the training, the Managing Director, ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh commended the facilitators for providing a platform for the kids to find mentorship, learn life skills and imbibe discipline though the basketball game. Udoh said a second batch of the training will commence in few weeks to accommodate others who didn’t have the opportunity to participate in the first batch.

 

“I want to thank you all for the quick response and active participation in the preparations and implementation of this training,” Udoh said.

 

“Feedback from both participants and trainers already show how impactful the training was. A second batch of participants for training will be nominated and trained in the coming weeks.”

