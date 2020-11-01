Buba Marwa Bereaved

Following the news emanating from the corner of the former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, (rtd) all is certainly not well with the Adamawa born All Progressives Congress chieftain as information says that the smooth looking man is bereaved. It was reported that Marwa just lost his younger brother to the cold hands of death.

The deceased, his younger brother, Alhaji Idris Marwa, a successful business man who was based in Kaduna State, was said to have died after a brief illness.

The sad incident has therefore necessitated messages of condolences from various quarters to the former presidential hopeful. Among those who have commiserated with him is President Muhammadu Buhari.

Condoling with the Marwa family, President Buhari urged them to take solace in the fact that all mortals are destined to ultimately return to their maker, adding that, “what would then matter is how well we have carried out our stewardship on earth, and I believe Idris Marwa played his role well.”

The President asked God to care for the family left by the deceased, and that they will receive the fortitude to bear the loss.

