Buba Marwa shines as he deploys his magic wand

Because he was not regularly mentioned in the news, many had concluded that Adamawa born retired Brigadier General, Buba Marwa is no longer relevant but that was proven to be wrong as the man has again been considered for a national assignment. Weeks back,

 

Marwa was announced as the Director General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA). What is most interesting about the whole thing is that since he assumed office, Buba has not only hit the ground running, he has actually made it look like the agency never existed. This notion is going by the way the agency has been so effective and efficient since he resumed. This has the whole nation singing Marwa’s praise as a man who has the magic wand.

 

Marwa, while he functioned as the Military Administrator of Lagos State many years ago, he was adjudged to have performed excellently and left a very good legacy such that he has never ceased to win the admiration of Lagosians and other Nigerians who value excellence.

 

Since Marwa assumed office as the boss of the drug law enforcement agency, his fear has become the beginning of wisdom for peddlers of illicit drugs, both locally and those who go international as the agency’s personnel has kept intercepting large volume of drugs at the international airports, seaports.

 

This highly polished, intellectually deep and a pan-Nigerian, Marwa was once military attaché, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, USA, and defence attaché, United Nations,

New York, as well as former ambassador to South Africa and the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland. Upon leaving office as Nigeria High Commissioner to South Africa, he founded Albarka Airlines.

 

He resigned as the chairman of the airline in 2005 to pursue his political career, which he had unsuccessfully sought the number one job of Adamawa State in 2011.

