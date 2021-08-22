Sports

Budding talents emerge at Phase 1 of Lagos Sports Summer Camp

Many budding talents were discovered at the Phase 1 of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp organised by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission. The Phase 1 of the 3 Phases 60 percent Sports and 40 percent of Life Skills activities held at the Badagry Grammar School with participants from Public and Private Schools from Lagos West Division. Participants were taking through sports which are Athletics, Basketball, Chess, Darts, Fives , Scrabble, Monopoly, Table Tennis, Teakwondo and Volleyball. At the end of the day five of the seven days camping on Thursday 19th August, many buddie talents were discovered as follows, Table Tennis (13 boys), Basketball (5 boys and 5 girls), Judo (5 boys), Monopoly (2 boys), Scrabble (3 girls and 1 boy), Ayo (2 boys), Darts (1boy), Chess (2 boys) and Teakwondo (2 boys and 2 girls).

