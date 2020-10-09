Budget 2021: Health allocation rises by 157%

…as FG earmarks N512bn to health, BHCPF N35bn

The proposed allocation to the health sector in the 2021 Budget has been increased by 157 per cent with N512. 21 billion of both current and capital expenditure, as against the 2020 budget to the sector which stood at N46 billion. Also, N35billion has been proposed for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), as against the N25.5 billion allocated in the 2020 budget which suffered criticism from experts in the health sector. Although the Federal Government had said the 42.5 per cent reduction in the 2020 budget from the original value of N44.4 billion for the BHCPF was due to the crash in oil prices and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, about 20 per cent of the reduced amount was returned in the proposed 2021 budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari had presented the 2021 budget estimate to a joint session of the National Assembly yesterday in Abuja, with a proposed expenditure put at N13.08 trillion, with a crude oil bench mark price of $40 per barrel, and a daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels, inclusive of condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day. According to him, the decision to increase the budgetary allocation was to address the poor state of the sector, which was further made bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing the country to run from pillar to post to contain the health crisis that took the country and the world at large by surprise.

In his words: “The 157 per cent increase in the capital allocation to the health sector is to enhance the capacity to deliver healthcare services through the procurement of equipment, vaccines and other facilities. “Two centres of excellence, as well as one Accident and Emergency Centre, will be equipped in Federal Teaching Hospitals in each geopolitical zone. “In addition, numerous Primary Health Care Centres will be equipped and upgraded across the six geopolitical zones.

Furthermore, funds have been allocated for the expansion of Midwives Service Scheme in the six geopolitical zones. To enhance occupational safety, funds have been provided for the provision of Personal Protective Equipment for health workers.”

