Budget 2022: FG proposes N53.6bn to fight corruption

The Federal Government has earmarked the sum of N53, 614, 817, 760 to combat the menace of corruption in Nigeria during the 2022 fiscal year. The figure is the sum total of allocations proposed by the executive arm of government to fund five key agencies charged with the responsibility of fighting corruption in the country. The anti-corruption agencies for which the allocations were made include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU). In the 2022 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly, the EFCC got a total sum of N31, 350, 512, 836, covering personnel, overhead and capital expenditure. By this, the EFCC got the highest allocation in the sector with a whooping N25, 896, 377, 934 earmarked as personnel cost only. The ICPC got a total sum of N12, 995, 273, 717, covering personnel cost, overhead and capital expenditure for the 2022 fiscal year. The agency is to spend a chunk of this allocation, running into N9.8 billion on personnel cost. Third on the ranking, is the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) which got a total sum of N5, 418,159,795? Out of this sum, a little over N4 billion will be spent on personnel cost only, while the remaining fund will be deployed to overhead and capital expenditures. Similarly, the CCB has been allocated the sum of N2, 881, 864, 569 while CCT had N969, 006, 683 for personnel, overhead and capital expenditure respectively. President Muhammadu Buhari came to power in 2015, riding on his promise to fight corruption to a standstill and kill the monster before it kills Nigeria. The administration had in the last six years made substantial budgetary allocations to the fight against corruption but these investments appear to have yielded diminishing returns as the monster has grown bigger and bolder. The Transparency International Report on Corruption Ranking said that corruption has increased in Nigeria as the country’s position declined from 146 in 2019 to 149 in 2020. The three-point drop on the ranking was an indicator that corruption is deemed to have worsened in Nigeria within the last one year. The report assessed 180 countries on the basis of perceived corruption in the public sector in each of the countries. It assessed countries on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is “highly corrupt” and 100 is “very clean”. According to the latest report, Denmark and New Zealand scored 88 points each and are considered to be the least corrupt countries. They are closely followed by Finland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland which scored 85 points each. Conversely, Syria with 14 points, and Yemen and Venezuela with 15 points each came from the rear while South Sudan and Somalia were ranked the highest countries with 12 points each and perceived to be the most corrupt of all the countries. The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories based on how corrupt their public sector is perceived to be. A country or territory’s rank indicates its position relative to the other countries and territories in the index
