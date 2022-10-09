News

Budget 2023:  Defence, internal security take lion’s share of N2.5trn

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

* As Health, Education receive N2.1trn

The Federal Government has set aside a whooping sum of N2, 562, 522, 726, 788 to finance defence and internal security items in the 2023 Appropriation Bill which is currently before the National Assembly.

The sum, which is the largest sectoral allocation in the money bill, covers provisions made for the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Police Affairs, Police Service Commission, Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Ministry of Interior.

A breakdown of the budget shows that the Ministry of Defence, comprising the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Navy and Nigerian Air Force got the sum of N1, 248,170,610,166; Ministry of Police Affairs had N813, 912, 057,660; Police Service Commission got N1, 026, 626, 250; Office of the National Security Adviser got N195, 018, 151, 836 while the Ministry of Interior got N304, 395, 280, 926. The Ministry of Interior houses para-military agencies such as the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Correctional and Custodial Service as well as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, while presenting the budget to the joint session of the National Assembly, emphasised that the government remained firmly committed to the security of life, property and investment across the country. He said that defence and internal security would continue to be accorded top priority in 2023.

According to him, the current efforts to properly equip and motivate the personnel of the armed forces, police and paramilitary units will be sustained.

“I assure you, insecurity, especially banditry and kidnapping, will be significantly curtailed before the end of this Administration. We will redouble our efforts to ensure we leave a legacy of a peaceful, prosperous and secured nation,” he said.

On the other hand, the Federal Government has made a  provision of N1, 078, 421, 185, 229 for the Federal  Ministry of Education and the sum of N1,097, 703, 830,594 for the Federal Ministry of Health, two large and important sectors of human capital development.

In the budget speech, Buhari had identified human capital as the most critical resource for national development, stating that the overall policy thrust is to expand investments in education, health and social protection. According to him, the government is committed to improving the quality of education especially at the basic level while also focusing attention on equipping existing hospitals and rehabilitating infrastructure with emphasis   on local production of basic medicines and vaccines.

Other key sectoral allocations in the bill included Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, N356, 031, 701, 295; Federal Ministry of Power, N239, 506, 204,145; Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, N228, 428, 688, 402; Federal Ministry of Water Resources, N212, 140, 279, 334; Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, N34, 207, 414, 787 and Federal Ministry of Environment, N79, 375, 746,176.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

